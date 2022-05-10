Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 07:15

Teenager injured in Donegal crash dies in hospital

A 17-year-old girl who was injured in a crash in Co Donegal last week has died. 
James Cox

A Garda appeal for witnesses is ongoing following the road traffic collision on Sunday, May 1st, at Meenformal, Glen, Carraig Airt, Co Donegal.

The collision, which involved a single car occurred at approximately 9.15pm.

The girl was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí confirmed she died on Monday evening (May 9th).

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

