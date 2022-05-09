Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 21:32

Long installed as new Lord Mayor of Belfast – for three weeks

Michael Long takes on the role just weeks after the death of his father, former Queen’s University Professor Adrian Long.
Long installed as new Lord Mayor of Belfast – for three weeks

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Alliance Party Councillor Michael Long has been installed as the new Lord Mayor of Belfast.

However, Mr Long, the husband of party leader Naomi Long, will only hold the position for three weeks.

He took up the role at Monday’s monthly meeting of the council at Belfast City Hall after the previous mayor and party colleague, Kate Nicholl, was elected an MLA to the Stormont Assembly.

Double-job rules mean that she now has to relinquish her role as a councillor.

Her term of office was due to end on June 1st, meaning that Mr Long will have the shortest term of office of any mayor in the city.

Mrs Long, herself a former lord mayor, will now take up the position of lady mayoress.

Speaking as he took office, Mr Long said: “I am delighted to be the new Lord Mayor for Belfast.

“I am sure many of you are shocked to see me here today. Nobody is more shocked than I am to be perfectly honest.

“Kate Nicholl has been an inspiration to everybody across our city. I am not even going to try to keep up with her.”

Mr Long takes on the role just weeks after the death of his father, former Queen’s University Professor Adrian Long.

He said: “It is great that my mum has been able to be here today. My father passed away a few weeks ago, but I am sure he will be looking down somewhere proud today.”

Canadian-born Mr Long added: “I am the second foreign-born lord mayor in a row for this city and I think that sends a very positive message that this city is open, welcoming and inclusive and wants to reach out to everybody in our society.

“Kate, coming from Zimbabwe, has shown how much she wants to bring inclusion to our city, and I am very happy to do that.”

A number of other Belfast councillors have had to vacate their places after they were elected to the Assembly, including Sinn Fein’s Danny Baker, Brian Kingston and David Brooks of the DUP, and Nuala McAllister and Peter McReynolds from the Alliance Party.

Their parties will now co-opt replacements on to the council.

More in this section

Case of Defence Forces officer accused of sexual assault adjourned due to new legal team Case of Defence Forces officer accused of sexual assault adjourned due to new legal team
Josh Dunne murder trial told it is common for Deliveroo riders to have bikes stolen Josh Dunne murder trial told it is common for Deliveroo riders to have bikes stolen
Challenge over expansion of food plant close to Cavan's Bellamont Castle Challenge over expansion of food plant close to Cavan's Bellamont Castle
Woman avoids jail term for stabbing former partner while intoxicated

Woman avoids jail term for stabbing former partner while intoxicated

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more