Almost €4m investment needed to make Dublin 'ghost station' operational

Muireann Duffy

Irish Rail has confirmed a €3.8 million investment is needed to make a disused train station in west Dublin operational.

Kishoge station, situated between the Adamstown and Clondalkin-Fonthill, was completed in 2009 but was never opened.

As reported by the Irish Independent, Irish Rail are now planning to open the station, however, the significant investment is required due vadalism and general disrepair since its original completion.

A statement from Irish Rail confirmed work on Kishoge station is expected to begin "towards the end of this year" and it is anticipated the station will be operational in the third quarter of 2023.

"There are extensive works needed to bring the station into service, including meeting present day accessibility and systems requirements which are above and beyond the original requirements," Irish Rail said.

Among the work to be carried out relates to "replacement and repairs associated with wear and tear" and degradation which has occured over time.

Irish Rail also said "significant damage" has been caused due to vandalism, while new materials, which "from experience at other stations have show to be better suited to a commuter station environment", will be also added at Kishoge.

The works will include lift replacement, renewal or replacement of all mechanical, electrical fire and telecoms cables and equipment, internal and external wall works, replacement of flooring areas, damaged ramps and tactile tiling, paths and paving repairs, up to date signage and station furniture, additional security fencing and other minor works, the statement added.