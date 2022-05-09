Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 14:39

Dublin man denies having phone linked to alleged Aaron Brady witness plot

Glen Holland (38) is accused of unlawful possession of a mobile phone in Mountjoy Prison from August 7th-28th, 2020
Tom Tuite

A Dublin man has pleaded not guilty to possessing a phone linked to an alleged attempt to pervert the course of justice in the trial of convicted garda killer Aaron Brady.

Following an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, three men, including Brady, were charged in April with various offences.

Glen Holland (38) of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, is accused of unlawful possession of a mobile phone in Mountjoy Prison from August 7th-28th, 2020.

His case resumed at Dublin District Court level on Monday, with defence solicitor John Quinn telling Judge Bryan Smyth his client "pleads not guilty".

Detective Garda Paul O’Hara said there would be about 20 prosecution witnesses, while Judge Smyth also noted that a member of the investigation team was outside the jurisdiction and would give evidence by video link.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to June 13th to allocate a hearing date.

Co-defendants

Earlier, Detective Garda Paul O’Hara said Mr Holland also made no reply to his charge and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed his case should be dealt with at District Court-level.

Mr Holland has been warned he cannot contact "including by any electronic means" two co-defendants, Brady and Dean Byrne (29) from Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin.

Brady (31) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had denied murder for shooting Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

However, he was handed a life sentence after being found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in August 2020.

Last week, Brady and Byrne were returned for trial to the Special Criminal Court.

Both were charged with trying to persuade Daniel Cahill, a prosecution witness in Brady’s trial, not to give evidence in order to pervert the course of public justice between April 8th-June 22nd, 2020.

During the trial, which ran from January to August that year, Mr Cahill testified that he overheard Brady say he shot a garda.

Brady also faces a second charge that on a date unknown between February 20th-May 7th, 2020, he video-recorded the playing of a video-recorded witness interview between Ronan Flynn and members of Garda, thus embarking upon a course to pervert the course of public justice.

Supreme Court rules Liam Campbell can be extradited to Lithuania

