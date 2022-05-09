Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 10:28

Government plans to press ahead with National Maternity Hospital move

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said concerns about the ownership of the new hospital have been 'comprehensively addressed'
Government plans to press ahead with National Maternity Hospital move

Vivienne Clarke

The Government is planning to press ahead with plans to locate the National Maternity Hospital at the St Vincent’s Hospital site in Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that concerns about the ownership agreement over the new hospital have been “comprehensively addressed”.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that in his view, the current hospital was not fit for purpose and that plans for the new hospital were a significant advance.

The proposal to co-locate it at St Vincent’s had been agreed by experts 20 years ago and that part of the debate was being lost, he said.

Fears over ownership had been comprehensively addressed through the constitution of the new hospital, which would be obliged to carry out all procedures legal in the State.

The new hospital will be “more secular” than the current hospital which was already carrying out all these procedures and the Minister for Health would also have the power to instruct the hospital to provide such services, he added.

More in this section

Senator says Daly and Wallace should resign for 'false information' on Ukraine invasion Senator says Daly and Wallace should resign for 'false information' on Ukraine invasion
Key numbers in Stormont election as Sinn Féin makes history Key numbers in Stormont election as Sinn Féin makes history
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
DUP leader urged to nominate deputy first minister to restore executive

DUP leader urged to nominate deputy first minister to restore executive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more