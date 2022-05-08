Public transport fares for young people to be cut by 50% from Monday

Public transport fares for young people are set to be cut in half from Monday.

The new low fares apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Local Link.

The new fare prices will apply to all adults aged 19-23.

Those who have a Student Leap Card can continue using their card as normal and the reduced fare will be deducted the normal way.

However, anyone aged 19-23 who is not a student will need to apply for a Young Adult Leap Card for use when travelling. Anyone needing to apply for a card can do so online from May 9th.

Meanwhile, there is a 20 per cent reduction in fares on all bus and rail services in the Greater Dublin Area.

Unlimited travel across Dublin urban bus, Luas, and DART for 90 minutes for just €2 starting on Monday.



That's Maynooth to Bray,

Hazelhatch to Dublin Airport,

for just €2



With a 20% reduction on bus and rail throughout the rest of the GDA also, where different fares apply. pic.twitter.com/gzSHPRFTZD — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) May 6, 2022

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan commented: “When I announced a permanent 50 per cent fare reduction for young adults in Budget 2022, I really wanted to make public transport more attractive for young people, so that using public transport could become a habit of a lifetime.

“I also wanted to go some way to supporting young people, by making day-to-day life a little bit more affordable.

“This fare cut is unprecedented and quite radical. But I believe strongly that it’s the way we need to go if we are serious about putting low-carbon transport at the heart of our efforts to build a sustainable future and if we want to bring people, and particularly young people, with us on that journey.”

According to Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, cutting the dares will make using public transport more attractive for young people.

"With the TFI 90-minute fare coming down to €1 in Dublin, and the standard single fare for young adults and students coming down to €0.65 in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, we look forward to seeing more young adults using public transport to get to work or college or just when getting out and about with their friends and family.

“There’s particularly good news for rail commuters in Cork with Mallow being brought into the commuter rail fares area in Cork.

"This means that a student or young adult can travel from Mallow to any station within the Cork commuter area for just €1.95 when paying with Leap."