What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's newspapers are led by Sinn Féin's success in the Northern Ireland Assembly election, as well as plans for the US president to visit Ireland later this year.

The Sunday Times leads with the possibility of DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson not taking up his seat as an MLA. Mr Donaldson has said he will announce next week if he will return to Westminster instead.

The Sunday Independent reports that two thirds of the public are unhappy with proposals for the new National Maternity Hospital.

Sunday Independent P1

Poll reveals public unhappy with proposals for new National Maternity Hospital. Analysis and commentary

Extensive coverage of NI Assembly elections as SF victory confirmed



Elsewhere, the Business Post leads with a review which is being carried out into the budget for roads amid a spike in construction inflation.

Today's front page.

In-depth analysis of a historic Northern election

A deep dive into Ireland's trade with rogue states

More stories from the Ukrainian frontlines

The Irish Mail on Sunday report that US president Joe Biden is to visit Ireland this October, with Gardaí currently planning for the prospective trip.

And sports analysts are predicting Conor McGregor will become a billionaire by July, according to the Irish Sunday Mirror.

In Britain, Sunday’s newspapers are led by Sinn Féin’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election and what it means for the country and the UK as a whole.

The Independent, The Sunday Times and The Observer all write that the result has plunged the country into “political crisis” as the win triggered calls for a referendum on a united Ireland.

The Independent: Sinn Fein heralds 'new era' for Northern Ireland

The Sunday Times: Sinn Fein win reawakens Brexit tensions

Staying on the topic of local election results, The Sunday Telegraph has the British housing secretary saying voters turned on the Conservatives over the housing crisis. Michael Gove reportedly told the paper the Tories have to learn lessons from the huge losses the party suffered as anger at Boris Johnson continues to grow.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Housing crisis cost us votes, says Gove'





Elsewhere, the Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the British prime minister in which he promises a “Brexit Bills bonanza” to scrap the EU’s “hated red tape”.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, says Price William and his wife Kate want to “scrap formality” and shake up royal protocol by being addressed by name and not title while on duty.

The Mail on Sunday has the latest on so-called “beer-gate”, saying a leaked memo has reportedly revealed Keir Starmer’s “beer and curry” gathering was planned.

Mail on Sunday splash: Keir Starmer's beergate story blown apart by leaked memo

“Booze missiles,” declares the Sunday People, claiming hackers wrecked Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “victory party vodka”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reports the SAS has trained an “army of loyal and tenacious Jack Russell terriers to conduct daring missions behind enemy lines”.