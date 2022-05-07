Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 08:58

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The Northern Ireland Assembly election and the ongoing bid by authorities to close down on the Kinahan cartel dominate Saturday's front pages.
The Irish Times leads with the Northern Ireland Assembly election with Sinn Féin on the brink of making history as the first nationalist party to hold the position of first minister.

The Irish Examiner reports that Gardaí are in daily contact with US authorities in a bid to prosecute the leaders of the Kinahan crime cartel and have received a lot of intelligence since a bounty was announced for information.

Nurses are having to rely on food banks amid the rising cost of living, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star lead with the EU’s police and drugs agencies saying the Kinahan cartel has been involved in 20 murders across four European countries and used “specialised cells” to kill rivals.

 

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with the Northern Ireland Assembly election as Sinn Féin look set for a historic win.

In Britain, the front pages are led by Conservative losses at the polls and a police investigation into Keir Starmer’s “beer and curry” gathering.

The Guardian, The Times, The Independent and FT Weekend report senior Tories are blaming the British prime minister for the party losing about 400 council seats and ceding control of Westminster as well as Wandsworth in London to Labour for the first time since the 1970s.

Boris Johnson has been put “on notice” by the Tories over the disastrous results, i weekend adds.

The Daily Express offers a different take on the results, writing that “Bullish Boris (is) back on track as ‘red wall’ keeps faith”.

The Daily Telegraph reports on Sinn Féin’s historic victory in Northern Ireland with the party on track to be the largest in Stormont. The paper adds it is a result which has unionists warning it could cost the country its place in the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Mail say police have reopened their investigation into Keir Starmer’s so-called “beergate” gathering during lockdown, with the latter reporting it has put his leadership “in crisis”.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, says Queen Elizabeth has “banned” the Prince Harry and Meghan as well as the disgraced Prince Andrew from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the platinum jubilee.

And the Daily Star claims Britain’s cost-of-living crisis if causing people to move to Australia.

