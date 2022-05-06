Santina Cawley murder trial: Father walked 6km to hospital before daughter's death

Olivia Kelleher

A garda has told a murder trial that he walked over 6km to Cork University Hospital (CUH) alongside the emotional father of a two-year-old girl who was found critically injured and later died in hospital.

Karen Harrington (37) of Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Cork is on trial charged with the murder of Santina Cawley on July 5th, 2019 at 26 Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road, Cork city. Ms Harrington was in a relationship with Santina's father, Michael, at the time of the alleged offence.

Santina was found lying under a stained duvet with critical injuries at 5am on the morning of July 5th, and was pronounced dead at 9.20am on the same day in her mother Bridget's arms at CUH.

Sergeant Brian Maher told the jury of the Central Criminal Court trial that he attended the scene of the incident shortly after 5am on July 5th 2019, meeting Mr Cawley outside the property.

Mr Cawley was described as being "extremely distraught" and kept asking about the condition of his daughter. Sgt Maher said there was a smell of alcohol from Mr Cawley but added "he did not seem to be intoxicated".

After declining to get into a garda car to be taken to Anglesea Street Garda station, Mr Crawley wished to go to CUH, Sgt Maher told the court.

"I said we would go together, so we set off to walk together," he said.

"I continued to speak to him on the way to hospital. On numerous occasions, he wanted to know was she (Santina) alive or dead. I was trying to support him as best I could. He was extremely emotional."

Sgt Maher said staff at CUH told gardaí to prepare Mr Cawley for the worst when they arrived at the hospital, at which point Santina's mother had already arrived and had been informed of her daughter's critical condition.

The witness added he was present when Mr Cawley was informed of the death of Santine later that morning.

The court heard that later, Sgt Maher went with Mr Cawley to his home in the Leeside Apartments in Grattan Street, Cork in a Garda car and Mr Cawley voluntarily handed over his clothing for forensic testing.

"On seeing his daughter’s toys in the apartment, he broke down again," Sgt Maher said.

Noise complaints

Sergeant Mark Leonard told the trial he had been called on three occasions to the Elderwood complex in the early hours of July 5th, 2019. Two of the calls involved noise complaints, while the third call involved the discovery of the injured Santina.

Sgt Leonard said as he approached the property shortly before 5.30am on the morning in question, he heard a male voice "shouting and screaming and crying" from upstairs.

When Sgt Leonard went inside the apartment he said he saw Santina "motionless" lying on a duvet.

He added he saw a visibily upset Mr Cawley in the kitchen area: "He was crying and screaming. He kept repeating: 'She killed my baby'.

"Later, he told me the 'she' he was referring to was Karen Harrington," Sgt Leonard said.

The case continues in front of Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of seven men and four women after the twelfth juror was excused earlier this week.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You can also freephone the national Bereavement Support Line run by the HSE and Irish Hospice Foundation at 1800 80 70 77 (Monday-Friday 10am-1pm), and the contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support/. In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.