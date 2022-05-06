Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 14:40

Kinahan gang linked to 20 murders around the world as US prosecution looms

Drew Harris said the reward US authorities have offered for information leading to the apprehension of each of the cartel's three leaders – Daniel Kinahan, dad Christy and brother Christopher Junior – was a “tried and tested” method in the US.
Kinahan gang linked to 20 murders around the world as US prosecution looms

Kenneth Fox

The “notorious” Kinahan cartel is among Europe’s top cocaine trafficking networks driving worsening levels of violence across the continent, the EU’s police and drugs agencies have said.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the agencies said the cartel has been involved in 20 murders across four European countries and used “specialised cells” to kill rivals.

It comes as the gang's leadership may be prosecuted in the US or another country as part of a “multinational operation”, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said.

The police chief said the reward US authorities have offered for information leading to the apprehension of each of the cartel's three leaders – Daniel Kinahan, dad Christy and brother Christopher Junior – was a “tried and tested” method in the US.

“It’s been successful in terms of other major criminals,” the commissioner said, adding that investigating gardaí see this as a “very credible tactic” to bring down the leadership, which is based in the United Arab Emirates.

“Evidence is evidence," the commissioner said, "and we are involved, in effect, in a multinational operation against this OCG [organised crime group] and it's where then we see the best opportunity in terms of prosecution and bringing them before the courts."

He said the reason why gardaí have engaged with so many international partners is to give them "every chance" of bringing a prosecution either in Ireland, Europe or in the US.

US law enforcement

“So, that's the focus - gathering the evidence to make sure that we get the best chance in respect of where the prosecution could be mounted," he said.

“We're working very closely with US law enforcement in respect of that, that's an ongoing and, in fact, daily engagement with both US law enforcement, federal law enforcement but also Europol.”

Speaking at the opening of a new garda station at Dublin Airport, the commissioner said a “huge amount of work” has been done since the multinational announcement of the reward and the sweeping financial sanctions imposed in the US on the three leaders and four senior associates as well as three business entities.

That dramatic development was announced in Dublin three weeks ago at an event attended by a delegation of US authorities and government figures, garda bosses and top officers from the British National Crime Agency.

“A lot of intelligence and information has been gleaned," the commissioner said. "And now we're using that to build a case - but that’s not to say that we are reporting this to the DPP.

"It may be that some other jurisdiction will take the prosecution on.  We'd be seeking them to support that.”

He said the financial sanctions imposed – followed a week later by similar sanctions in the UAE – were a “good start” and that the second part of the investigation were criminal prosecutions.

Mr Harris said the offer of reward has led to information: "We've certainly received information that we wish to act upon in terms of further in our investigation.” He expected a second wave of sanctions to follow, which he said will hit other senior Kinahan figures and other business entities.

More in this section

Ireland could see hottest day of year so far this weekend Ireland could see hottest day of year so far this weekend
Public transport fares in Dublin to drop by 20% from Monday Public transport fares in Dublin to drop by 20% from Monday
Gardaí settle court case over man's false arrest due to mistaken identity Gardaí settle court case over man's false arrest due to mistaken identity
Almost 150 arrests for drink and drug-driving made over May bank holiday weekend

Almost 150 arrests for drink and drug-driving made over May bank holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more