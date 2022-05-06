Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 13:40

Almost 150 arrests for drink and drug-driving made over May bank holiday weekend

Figures from Gardaí show almost 2,300 speed offences were also detected between Friday, April 29th and Tuesday, May 3rd
Almost 150 arrests for drink and drug-driving made over May bank holiday weekend

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí made 146 arrests over the May bank holiday weekend for drink and drug-driving, while 2,298 speed offence detections were also recorded.

A Garda operation began at 12pm on Friday, April 29th, lasting until 7am on Tuesday, May 3rd, aiming to place a particular emphasis on reducing fatal and serious-injury collisions with a continued focus on preventing instances of speeding and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

During that time 722 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints were carried out, resulting in 2,978 breath tests and 86 oral fluid tests being administered around the country.

The results of these tests led to 58 arrests for drug-driving, and a further 88 arrests for drink-driving.

Eighty-five people were also found to have been driving while using their mobile phone, 47 were travelling without wearing their seatbelt, and seven arrests and 96 vehicle seizures were made due to the vehicle/driver not being insured.

Gardaí said 60 Fixed Charge Notices were also issued and 41 vehicles seized over the course of the operation due to learner permit holders driving unaccompanied.

Over the four-day period, there were three fatal road traffic collisions which resulted in three deaths and two serious injuries, while a further 12 serious-injury collisions resulted in 20 people being injured.

More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Ireland could see hottest day of year so far this weekend Ireland could see hottest day of year so far this weekend
Teenager dies after tractor he was driving enters drain in Co Offaly Teenager dies after tractor he was driving enters drain in Co Offaly
Public transport fares in Dublin to drop by 20% from Monday

Public transport fares in Dublin to drop by 20% from Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more