Ireland could see hottest day of year so far this weekend

Ireland could see the hottest day of the year so far this weekend, according to forecaster Met Éireann.

Temperatures are forecast to rise as high as 19 degrees on Saturday, hit 18 degrees on Sunday and return as high as 19 degrees once again on Monday.

The highest temperature of 2022 so far was recorded at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo in March, when the mercury hit 18.9 degrees.

Just across the Irish Sea, Britons have been urged to get out their sunscreen today with the hottest day of the year predicted as temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-20s.

Back at home, Friday began amid rainy conditions but it is expected to shortly grow drier and brighter.

Sunny spells and well-scattered showers are forecast to follow into the northwest towards noon and extend to other areas later in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees forecast.

On Saturday morning, mist and fog will clear to leave a dry day for most areas with varying cloud and sunny spells, although some patches of fog may linger along southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected.

On Sunday, mist and fog will again clear away early in the morning to leave a day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some light outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are forecast.

Monday will see a largely dry albeit cloudy start to the day, but rain will later move in from the Atlantic, slowly extending across the country and becoming lighter and patchier as it does so, reaching the east towards evening.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast generally, although it will be a little cooler in parts of the northwest and west.

The mild weather is set to continue on Tuesday, with sunny spells and well scattered showers in the morning. Cloud will build from the southwest ahead of rain moving in during the evening, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees forecast.

Met Éireann has said current indications suggest that later in the week it will be more unsettled, with breezier conditions at times along with spells of rain. However, temperatures will continue to reach the mid to high teens.