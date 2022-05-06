Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 07:28

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Irish Covid-19 deaths, mortgage repayment hikes and a trial over the death of Dublin schoolboy Josh Dunne dominate Friday's front pages
Irish Covid-19 deaths, mortgage repayment hikes and a trial over the death of Dublin schoolboy Josh Dunne dominate Friday’s front pages.

The Irish Times reports the Kremlin has called on Ukraine to order the last defenders of Mariupol to surrender, while World Health Organisation data suggests up to 1,000 more people died in Ireland from causes associated with Covid-19 than previously recognised.

Hundreds of thousands of mortgage holders could face a hike of up to €300 a month in their repayments as interest rates begin to rise from this summer, experts are warning in the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that the International Monetary Fund, which provided the country with a bailout in 2010, has warned the Government that Ireland's ability to solve its housing crisis is being hampered by far too much planning and construction red tape.

The Irish Sun leads with a report on the murder trial of a delivery cyclist accused of fatally stabbing schoolboy Josh Dunne following "a stand-off" over a stolen bicycle.

Cork University Maternity Hospital has apologised and said it is “truly sorry” after a mother died when she fell out of a bed while breastfeeding and her newborn baby suffocated under her, according to The Echo.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports voters took to the polls yesterday in a busy election "that could potentially shatter the political landscape in Northern Ireland."

In Britain, the papers are led by the highest inflation figures in 40 years as voters went to the polls in local elections.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro lead on inflation heading to 10 per cent.

The Daily Mail adds that the situation will see the “biggest pay drop since 1990”, and the i says there will be “no help” before the next Budget.

The Daily Mirror asks: “Why won’t they help?”

The Financial Times reports on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates.

The bank’s warning about a potential recession is front page of The Daily Telegraph and The Independent.

The Times reports on pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to “slash” taxes to avoid a shrinking economy.

Elsewhere, the Three Lions anthem has been saved, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star leads on this week’s anticipated heat wave.

