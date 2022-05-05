Coombe Hospital recruiting 29 new midwives

The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital has announced it is recruiting 29 new midwives.

The vacant posts include staff midwives, community midwives, clinical midwifery specialists, clinical skills facilitators, advanced midwifery practice and theatre posts.

The recruitment drive comes on International Day of the Midwife 2022 – a worldwide celebration of midwives and their work.

Professor Michael O’Connell, master of the Coombe Hospital, said the hospital’s current team of more than 280 midwives “is truly dedicated to not only their work, but to every patient that they support and every baby that is delivered here… we look forward to growing our team.”

Ann MacIntyre, director of Midwifery and Nursing at the Coombe, said: “Midwives have been providing excellent care to women and babies at the Coombe for almost 200 years, and International Day of the Midwife gives us the chance to celebrate this. We’re delighted to be recruiting 29 new colleagues to join our fantastic midwifery team.”

A midwife at the hospital, Saira Munir, described it as a “wonderful place to work.”

“Being a midwife doesn’t come without its challenges, so it’s great to be a part of such a hugely supportive team, from varying backgrounds and levels of experience,” she said.

The Coombe Hospital said it strives to provide a supportive working environment and flexible working hours as well as funding further education, supporting skills development and facilitating career progression.

Midwives interested in joining the team at the Coombe should email hr@coombe.ie.