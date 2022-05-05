Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 10:38

Teenager arrested as gardaí seize €60,000 worth of cannabis in Cork’s Cobh

Cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 along with €9,000 in cash was found and seized during a search of a house
Teenager arrested as gardaí seize €60,000 worth of cannabis in Cork’s Cobh

Gardaí have arrested a teenager and seized cannabis worth an estimated €60,000 during an operation in Cobh, Cork.

Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh on Wednesday.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 along with €9,000 in cash was found and seized.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at Cobh Garda station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation came as part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels” involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

More in this section

Dissident republican died of 'catastrophic' brain injuries after being shot in the head, trial hears Dissident republican died of 'catastrophic' brain injuries after being shot in the head, trial hears
Dublin hotels nearly twice the price of other European cities accused of price gouging Dublin hotels nearly twice the price of other European cities accused of price gouging
Man found with child abuse images after GP reported him to Gardaí Man found with child abuse images after GP reported him to Gardaí
Coombe Hospital recruiting 29 new midwives

Coombe Hospital recruiting 29 new midwives

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more