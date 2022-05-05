Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 09:49

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The papers focus on a range of stories from the EU proposing a range of new sanctions against Russia to the sons of 35-year-old Irene Teap who died of cervical cancer launching a High Court action for nervous shock over her death.
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

The papers focus on a range of stories from the EU proposing a host of new sanctions against Russia to the sons of 35-year-old Irene Teap who died of cervical cancer, launching a High Court action for nervous shock over her death.

The Irish Times lead with a piece about the EU proposing even more sanctions against Russia.

The Irish Examiner leads on a piece about the young sons of 35-year-old Irene Teap who died of cervical cancer five years ago launching High Court action for nervous shock over her death.

The Echo lead with a piece on major overcrowding issues in Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a piece on overcrowding as well but the issues of hospital staff being abused.

The Irish Sun lead with a piece on Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh bringing a case against RTÉ to the Workplace Relations Commission for being sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers focus on the UK local elections and how many Tory candidates are distancing themselves from the Prime Minister.

The Guardian lead on the story about Tory MPs while The Times lead on quotes from Boris Johnson that the UK will be able to deal with the rising inflation.

 

The Financial Times lead with a piece about the Federal Reserve in the US raising its benchmark policy rate for the first time in 2000 to tackle inflation.

More in this section

Dissident republican died of 'catastrophic' brain injuries after being shot in the head, trial hears Dissident republican died of 'catastrophic' brain injuries after being shot in the head, trial hears
Lyra McKee’s family urge those with a ‘political agenda’ not to use her image Lyra McKee’s family urge those with a ‘political agenda’ not to use her image
Dublin hotels nearly twice the price of other European cities accused of price gouging Dublin hotels nearly twice the price of other European cities accused of price gouging
Man found with child abuse images after GP reported him to Gardaí

Man found with child abuse images after GP reported him to Gardaí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more