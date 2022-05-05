What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

The papers focus on a range of stories from the EU proposing a host of new sanctions against Russia to the sons of 35-year-old Irene Teap who died of cervical cancer, launching a High Court action for nervous shock over her death.

The Irish Times lead with a piece about the EU proposing even more sanctions against Russia.

The Irish Examiner leads on a piece about the young sons of 35-year-old Irene Teap who died of cervical cancer five years ago launching High Court action for nervous shock over her death.

The Echo lead with a piece on major overcrowding issues in Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

How the knock-on effect of overcrowding in hospitals is a rise in assaults on staff, mostly nurses on the frontline. And Amber Heard takes the stand for the first day of her explosive evidence... read Jan Moir's View from the Couch in Thursday's Mail pic.twitter.com/UgkTTAl6ZE — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) May 4, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a piece on overcrowding as well but the issues of hospital staff being abused.

Today's front page of the Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/Fu4yXIjBr1 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) May 5, 2022

The Irish Sun lead with a piece on Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh bringing a case against RTÉ to the Workplace Relations Commission for being sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers focus on the UK local elections and how many Tory candidates are distancing themselves from the Prime Minister.

The Guardian lead on the story about Tory MPs while The Times lead on quotes from Boris Johnson that the UK will be able to deal with the rising inflation.

Guardian front page, Thursday 5 May 2022: Tory candidates distance themselves from Johnson pic.twitter.com/AJNCFcGxmx — The Guardian (@guardian) May 4, 2022

Thursday's FT: Fed ramps up inflation battle with first half-point rate rise since 2000 #TomorrowsPapersToday #FinancialTimes #FT pic.twitter.com/mMwvbN27nS — Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) May 4, 2022

The Financial Times lead with a piece about the Federal Reserve in the US raising its benchmark policy rate for the first time in 2000 to tackle inflation.