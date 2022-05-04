Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 21:36

Lyra McKee’s family urge those with a ‘political agenda’ not to use her image

Nichola McKee Corner said the use of her sister’s image for politics is causing untold pain and distress to her family.
By Rebecca Black, PA

The family of journalist Lyra McKee have urged anyone with a “political agenda” not to use her image.

The Belfast woman died after being hit by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in 2019.

Dissident republican group the New IRA has been linked to the killing.

Ulster search operation
Lyra McKee was killed in 2019 (PSNI) 

Sinn Féin has been criticised for reportedly contacting the group over a potential “co-operation agreement” with an aim to achieve a Border poll.

A letter from the party’s chairman Declan Kearney was leaked at the weekend just days before the Stormont election.

Nichola McKee Corner has said that anyone using her sister’s image to promote their own political agenda is causing untold pain and distress to their family.

Nichola McKee Corner
Nichola McKee Corner urged political groups not to use her sister’s image (PA)

She was speaking following the publication of a tweet that contained a photograph of Lyra.

The family has requested that the tweet be removed.

“The pain and trauma of Lyra’s murder has not lessened for our family over the last three years,” Ms McKee Corner said.

“Our memories of Lyra are so precious to us and to see her picture used by people who never knew her, who never understood what made her the inspirational person she was just to make some political point or other is heartless beyond words.

“They sully Lyra’s memory. Shame on them,” she added.

