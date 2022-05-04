Man arrested in Muckamore hospital neglect probe

Rebecca Black, PA

Police in Northern Ireland investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have arrested a 38-year-old man.

The man was detained on Wednesday in the Antrim area.

He was released later the same day pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Some 38 people have now been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at the hospital.