Santina Cawley trial: Murder accused said partner accused her of suffocating child

Olivia Kelleher

A woman who is on trial for the murder of a two-year-old girl arrived to the home of a lifelong friend not wearing any shoes and with bleeding feet and said that her partner had accused her of trying to suffocate his child.

Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent in Mahon in Cork is on trial at a Central Criminal Court sitting in the city charged with the murder of Santina Cawley at 26 Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road in Cork on July 5th, 2019. At the time Ms Harrington (37) was in a relationship with Michael Cawley who was the father of Santina.

Yvonne Walsh, who is a friend of Ms Harrington, told the jury at the trial that she was having a cigarette on the wall outside her home at Cherry Lawn in Blackrock in Cork at around 5.30am to 6am on July 5th, 2019 when she saw Ms Harrington approaching her property.

"I thought I was seeing a ghost. I know Karen. I knew she was distressed. She had no shoes and her feet were bleeding. I said ‘what is wrong?’ I went to hug her.

"She said ‘I don’t know what is after happening in my apartment.’ She said he (Michael Cawley) said that I tried to suffocate his child. She was distraught."

Ms Walsh said that Ms Harrington had believed that Santina was lying on a blanket in the apartment. Ms Walsh stated that Ms Harrington told her that Mr Cawley had placed Santina into her arms and said ‘Karen you smothered my child.’

“She (Karen) said she couldn’t hold her. She saw her (Santina’s) head was lifeless and a bit floppy. I said 'Karen get into my car. We will go see what is wrong'.”

Fight or flight

Ms Walsh said that it was a case of fight or flight for Ms Harrington, who had woke up to this situation in her apartment. She had no idea what had happened to Santina.

Ms Walsh said that when she went back to the Elderwood apartments complex she noted the presence of gardaí and an ambulance.

Ms Walsh, who has known Ms Harrington all her life, told the court that the accused was “afraid and shaking”. Michael Cawley, the father of the child was present. Ms Walsh stated that he spoke to them in a “very forceful” manner and asked Ms Harrington if she had suffocated his child.

“I said ‘she did nothing.’ She didn’t answer.”

Ms Walsh said that she had been friends with Ms Harrington’s mother and had known the defendant “since she was in the womb.”

Karen was my babysitter for years. I wouldn’t trust anyone with my daughter.

She described Ms Harrington as someone she trusted completely.

“Karen was my babysitter for years. I wouldn’t trust anyone with my daughter. It was either my mother or Karen (minding her).”

Meanwhile, Michelle Harrington, who is a sister of the accused, told the court that Karen had accompanied Mr Cawley to Santina’s hospital appointments.

She and Karen exchanged a few missed calls with each other in the early morning of July 5th, 2019.

Michelle Harrington said that Karen, who is the eldest in her family, had assumed the role of parent to her three younger siblings when she was a teenager amid family difficulties.

She said that Karen was a major support network to her sisters and a person who loved kids.

“She is very good (with kids). She was always friendly to children. She reared all of us. It is not in her nature to be mean to a child.”

The case continues before Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of seven men and four women later this afternoon. The twelfth juror has been excused from the trial.