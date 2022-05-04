Gardaí renew appeal over man murdered 24 years ago in hopes of bringing family closure

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information relating to the murder of a man in Co Mayo 24 years ago in the hopes of bringing his ageing family closure.

The body of Edward 'Eddie' Fitzmaurice was found in a bedroom of his home in Bellaghy, Charlestown at 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 5th 1998.

It was established that sometime between 8.20pm on Friday, May 1st and the morning of Saturday, May 2nd, Mr Fitzmaurice was assaulted in his home following a burglary.

He was tied up, gagged and left to die over a period of five days.

A murder investigation into his death has remained ongoing for the past 24 years. During this period of time, it has been reviewed on an ongoing basis.

“Eddie Fitzmaurice was 83 years old and lived alone. He ran his own drapery shop for many years. He was a very popular member of the community who went about his business in a quiet and gentle manner,” a Garda statement said today.

The Garda investigation into the murder of Mr Fitzmaurice is being coordinated by members of An Garda Síochána from Claremorris Community Engagement and Mayo Crime Functional Areas.

The front of Mr Fitzmaurice's shop

Passage of time

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for the public’s help. Investigating gardaí believe that with the passage of time and a change in circumstances, people who have information may now be in a position to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant they feel it is, to come forward and allow the investigation team to assess it.

“The family of Eddie Fitzmaurice are elderly and gardaí would urge people with information to come forward and bring the Fitzmaurice family closure,” the statement added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí at Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or by emailing mayo.crime@garda.ie.

You can also phone the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.