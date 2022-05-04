Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 12:36

Ukrainian community in Ireland condemns planned pro-Russian rally in Dublin

The Ukrainian community in Ireland has condemned the planned pro-Russian rally for Victory Day this weekend in Dublin's Phoenix Park. 
James Cox

May 9th, known as 'Victory Day' inside Russia, commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945. It is marked by a military parade in Moscow.

However, it has taken on a new meaning amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched by president Vladimir Putin on February 24th.

The Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland (AURI) said this rally is not to celebrate Victory Day but to "support Putin and help him justify his barbaric invasion of Ukraine".

"Ukrainians in Ireland are deeply saddened by the plan of the Russian community of Ireland, the Council of Russian Compatriots together with the Immortal Regiment of Ireland to organise their 'annual rally' dedicated to Victory Day on May 9th. This rally is to be held in Dublin this weekend in Phoenix Park," an AURI statement read.

This is a rally to support Putin and help him justify his barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

"We cannot deny the common past of Ukrainian, Russian and the many other peoples of Soviet republics in fighting against invaders during WW2, but we paid a high price for this victory."

The statement added that Russia is "deliberately distorting historical facts", and using May 9th "as a nationalist political tool to demonstrate the power of ‘mother Russia’. This is not a rally to remember the suffering of WW2 or to celebrate the Allied victory over Nazism. This is a rally to support Putin and help him justify his barbaric invasion of Ukraine".

The statement also says the parade is offensive to Irish people as well as Ukrainian people living in Ireland.

"We commemorate the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the War together with the entire civilised world on May 8th. We will spend the day mourning for ancestors and talking about the value of human life with the younger generation, not with festive parades and processions.

"In this difficult time for the Ukrainian nation, we ask for understanding. Ukrainians succumb not only to physical destruction, but to the humiliation of human dignity and ethnic values which are the core of our identity.

"We hereby appeal to human values, to the authorities of this country which has protected us and became a second home for many.

"Ireland, please support us to stop this parade which is nothing more than another malicious attempt of Russian propaganda to poison people's minds and spread doubts."

 

