Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 11:15

Charlie Bird gives health update as he 'faces biggest challenge yet'

In his latest update on Twitter, Bird said he is now facing his biggest challenge yet saying "My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down to eat is turning into a nightmare!" 
Charlie Bird gives health update as he 'faces biggest challenge yet'

Kenneth Fox

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has given an update on his health after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in 2021.

Bird has been using technology to communicate as speaking has become more difficult because of the disease.

In his latest update on Twitter, Bird said he is now facing his biggest challenge yet: "My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down to eat is turning into a nightmare!"

Last month he climbed Croagh Patrick and urged others across the country to climb mountains near them in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

In a recent update on Twitter, Bird said to date a total of €2,722,329 has been raised for both charities.

Posting on Twitter he said: "A big thanks to everyone. Just look at the total today, we are hopefully heading towards a grand total of three million euros for two great charities. This has been an amazing team effort right across Ireland and abroad.Climbwithcharlie says your all fantastic. Charlie and Tiger."

Back on April 2nd, Charlie Bird reached the summit of Croagh Patrick, Co Mayo, where thanked the "incredible support" he has received in his journey.

Joined by hundreds of people, he led the climb of friends, family and supporters to the summit on Saturday to raise funds for two charities; The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

More supporters are also taking part in almost 200 separate climbs around Ireland, while groups have also organised fundraisers in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

More in this section

Robert Watt ‘regrets’ that Tony Holohan secondment to TCD will not go ahead Robert Watt ‘regrets’ that Tony Holohan secondment to TCD will not go ahead
Marketing company gets temporary injunctions allowing it back onto premises Marketing company gets temporary injunctions allowing it back onto premises
Haulage firm family sue over alleged misappropriation of pension funds Haulage firm family sue over alleged misappropriation of pension funds
Half of employers plan to increase salaries in 2022 due to turnover, report finds

Half of employers plan to increase salaries in 2022 due to turnover, report finds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more