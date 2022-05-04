Charlie Bird gives health update as he 'faces biggest challenge yet'

Kenneth Fox

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has given an update on his health after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in 2021.

Bird has been using technology to communicate as speaking has become more difficult because of the disease.

In his latest update on Twitter, Bird said he is now facing his biggest challenge yet: "My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down to eat is turning into a nightmare!"

I am lucky I was able to climb Croagh Patrick. But with my voice gone I am now facing my biggest challenge yet. My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down now to eat is turning into a nightmare !

But I can still extend the hand of friendship to everyone. Thanks for your support. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 3, 2022

Last month he climbed Croagh Patrick and urged others across the country to climb mountains near them in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

In a recent update on Twitter, Bird said to date a total of €2,722,329 has been raised for both charities.

Posting on Twitter he said: "A big thanks to everyone. Just look at the total today, we are hopefully heading towards a grand total of three million euros for two great charities. This has been an amazing team effort right across Ireland and abroad.Climbwithcharlie says your all fantastic. Charlie and Tiger."

Back on April 2nd, Charlie Bird reached the summit of Croagh Patrick, Co Mayo, where thanked the "incredible support" he has received in his journey.

Joined by hundreds of people, he led the climb of friends, family and supporters to the summit on Saturday to raise funds for two charities; The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

More supporters are also taking part in almost 200 separate climbs around Ireland, while groups have also organised fundraisers in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.