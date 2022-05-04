What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the Cabinet decision to delay signing off on the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

The Cabinet move makes the front pages of The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on how the 'supr rich' used Covid schemes to avoid taxes.

Food bills will rise by at least €330 annually, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Echo leads with a story on rent pressure zones in Cork.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on potential new evidence in the Madeleine McCann case.

The Herald leads with a stabbing murder in Kilkenny.

The Assembly election dominates front pages in the North.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the leaders' debate, reporting that DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was 'cornered' by fellow party leaders.

The Irish News also leads with the debate.

The UK papers feature Roe v Wade, the British local elections and BP’s latest returns.

The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade.

Wednesday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "Outcry at court threat to abortion rights across US"

Guardian front page, Wednesday 4 May 2022 - Biden: leaked anti-abortion ruling 'imperils civil rights'

The UK government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”, according to the i.

Wednesday's front page: Rwanda migrant plan in chaos

The Daily Mail continues with its coverage of allegations Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid rules.

The Daily Express splashes with the British prime minister promising to “fire up” the economy, while the Daily Star says Mr Johnson tried to take credit for free bus passes after he was told a pensioner was forced to stay on a bus to keep warm.

Wednesday's Daily EXPRESS: "PM: I'll Fire Up Economy To Beat Cost Of Living Crisis"

The Daily Telegraph says senior MPs have called for an inquiry into claims France kept information secret about missiles that killed British sailors in the Falklands war.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'France urged to come clean on Exocets'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/OKWVbxwuRn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 3, 2022

Covid loans were given to ISIS in Syria, according to Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



'COVID LOANS GIVEN TO ISIS'



Thousands sent to terror group in Syria, court told

The Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on BP’s “bumper earnings”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 May

The Times runs an interview with the Cambridge vice-chancellor warning that privately educated school kids will get fewer students into the university.

The war in Ukraine dominates the front page of The New York Times.