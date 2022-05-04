Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 08:22

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the Cabinet decision to delay signing off on the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

The Cabinet move makes the front pages of The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on how the 'supr rich' used Covid schemes to avoid taxes.

Food bills will rise by at least €330 annually, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Echo leads with a story on rent pressure zones in Cork.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on potential new evidence in the Madeleine McCann case.

The Herald leads with a stabbing murder in Kilkenny.

The Assembly election dominates front pages in the North.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the leaders' debate, reporting that DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was  'cornered' by fellow party leaders.

The Irish News also leads with the debate.

The UK papers feature Roe v Wade, the British local elections and BP’s latest returns.

The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade.

The UK government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”, according to the i.

The Daily Mail continues with its coverage of allegations Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid rules.

The Daily Express splashes with the British prime minister promising to “fire up” the economy, while the Daily Star says Mr Johnson tried to take credit for free bus passes after he was told a pensioner was forced to stay on a bus to keep warm.

The Daily Telegraph says senior MPs have called for an inquiry into claims France kept information secret about missiles that killed British sailors in the Falklands war.

Covid loans were given to ISIS in Syria, according to Metro.

The Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on BP’s “bumper earnings”.

The Times runs an interview with the Cambridge vice-chancellor warning that privately educated school kids will get fewer students into the university.

The war in Ukraine dominates the front page of The New York Times.

More in this section

Robert Watt ‘regrets’ that Tony Holohan secondment to TCD will not go ahead Robert Watt ‘regrets’ that Tony Holohan secondment to TCD will not go ahead
Haulage firm family sue over alleged misappropriation of pension funds Haulage firm family sue over alleged misappropriation of pension funds
Defence Forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff Defence Forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff
Marketing company gets temporary injunctions allowing it back onto premises

Marketing company gets temporary injunctions allowing it back onto premises

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more