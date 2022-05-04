Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 07:17

Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €30,000 in Galway

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €30,000 and arrested one man following an operation in Galway on Tuesday. 
Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €30,000 in Galway

James Cox

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €30,000 and arrested one man following an operation in Galway on Tuesday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway on foot of a search warrant.

Cannabis herb worth approximately €30,000 (analysis pending) was found in the course of the search.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning, at North Western Regional Headquarters, Galway.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

More in this section

Marketing company gets temporary injunctions allowing it back onto premises Marketing company gets temporary injunctions allowing it back onto premises
Defence Forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff Defence Forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff
Police officer hurt after being carried on fleeing Audi’s bonnet for 30 metres Police officer hurt after being carried on fleeing Audi’s bonnet for 30 metres
Robert Watt ‘regrets’ that Tony Holohan secondment to TCD will not go ahead

Robert Watt ‘regrets’ that Tony Holohan secondment to TCD will not go ahead

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more