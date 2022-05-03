Arrest after man fatally assaulted in Kilkenny city

Sarah Mooney

Gardaí have made an arrest after a man in his 40s was fatally assaulted in Kilkenny city this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident on Hebron Road at approximately 12.45pm.

The man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries. He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital, where he later died.

Gardaí arrested another man, aged in his late 20s, at the scene of the assault. He was taken to Kilkenny Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was on Hebron Road this afternoon between 12.30pm and 1.00pm, including any road users who may have camera footage, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.