Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 13:40

Cabinet to consider proposals on changes to university funding

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday on the funding of third-level education
Dominic McGrath, PA

Ministers will discuss fresh proposals on the reform of higher education funding when the Cabinet meets on Tuesday.

It is understood that Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will put forward the proposals regarding the funding of third-level education and on the level of investment required in the sector.

College staff and students have been united in recent years on the need for greater funding, with a decision long-promised on a new funding model.

Currently, most third-level students pay an annual student contribution fee of €3,000.

The proposal is also expected to include plans for an overhaul of the student grant system.

Mr Harris has previously said he would like to see the cost of education reduced for students and families, particularly during a time of high inflation and skyrocketing rents.

The move comes following an economic evaluation through the offices of the European Commission.

