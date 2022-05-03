Santina Cawley murder trial: Neighbour heard arguing before going to accused's apartment

Olivia Kelleher

A witness in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has said in evidence that she heard the defendant say “I am telling, I am telling” on the morning the toddler was found critically injured in an apartment in Cork.

Karen Harrington is on trial at a Central Criminal Court, sitting in Cork, charged with the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road, Cork on July 5th 2019.

Ms Harrington, of Lakelands Crescent, Cork, was living in an apartment at Elderwood Park in 2019. Her neighbour Aoife Niamh McGaley said she heard Karen arguing with a person with a deep voice whom she assumed to be a male.Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road, Cork on July 5th 2019.

“Karen’s voice was muffled, but I could hear her clearly saying: 'I am telling, I am telling'."

Ms McGaley said she first met Ms Harrington when she was a teenager.

At 1.27am on July 5th, 2019, Ms Harrington rang Ms McGaley's phone asking her to let her into the entrance of the apartment building as the code was not working and Ms Harrington thought she had forgotten her key, the court heard. However, Ms Harrington found her keys and let herself in.

Ms McGaley said there was a disruptive neighbour living in the apartment complex and when she heard arguing, said it was like “hearing rain outside”.

She told the court they were used to noise in the apartments, recalling that she text a friend in Australia during the night saying she was awake because where she lived was “like the Bronx”.

At 3am, Ms McGaley said she heard a man arguing with a woman. The woman, who sounded like Ms Harrington, she said, was saying: “I am going to tell them all. I am going to tell them all.”

Ms McGaley said she jumped up, grabbed a nightdress and went to Ms Harrington's apartment where she banged on the glass of the sliding door.

She said the situation was “completely out of character” for Ms Harrington.

'Very distressed'

Ms McGaley gave evidence that she could hear muffled voices and a woman who sounded like Ms Harrington saying: “I will tell. I will tell.”

She went to the main door of Ms Harrington's apartment where she heard sobbing.

“I started beating down the door. I was very concerned. I was kicking it [the door]. She said: ‘Is that the guards?' and I said: ‘No it’s me you spacer'.

"She opened the door. She looked very distressed. She kept apologising saying ‘I didn’t mean to be shouting and causing trouble'."

Ms McGaley said Ms Harrington poked her head in a door in the apartment as if she was looking at something, but added that she saw no sign of any persons other than the accused in the apartment.

The witness said she saw a mark on Ms Harrington's face and noticed a "chunk" of hair had been ripped from her head. Ms McGaley also spotted that Ms Harrington's Betty Boop statue had been smashed, which she knew was a favourite of the accused's.

Having asked about the sound of breaking glass, Ms McGaley told the court that Ms Harrington said she had accidentally smashed a drinking glass in the kitchen.

“At this stage I was tired and annoyed. I said: ‘Really a drinking glass?’ I didn’t believe it. She just apologised.”

Ms McGaley said she got the impression Ms Harrington was scared: "I got this uneasy feeling for her. I didn’t see anyone [else] but I wasn’t happy."

After one juror was excused from further participation, the case will continue with a jury of seven men and four women.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon.