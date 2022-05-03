Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 12:43

Michael Lynn trial adjourned due to defendant's ongoing ill-health

Michael Lynn (53) is accused of the theft of approximately €27 million from seven financial institutions
Isabel Hayes

The jury in the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn has been sent home again after being told he is still unwell.

The trial, which is now in its 13th week, was put on pause last week after it emerged Mr Lynn had tested positive for Covid-19.

The jury returned to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday to resume the trial, however Judge Martin Nolan told them Mr Lynn is still ill.

“There's no work for you today,” Judge Nolan said. “You will be contacted tonight to see what can be done. We're going to have to work it out somehow.”

The judge adjourned the trial to Wednesday.

Mr Lynn (53) of Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow, is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions.

He has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23rd, 2006 and April 20th, 2007.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance.

The prosecution has concluded its case against him, with the jury previously told the trial was expected to finish in mid-May.

