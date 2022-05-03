Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 11:48

What the regional papers say: Pyrite homeowner issues and South East university opens

The Western People leads with a story on homeowners who are being plagued by pyrite and how they could miss out on a redress scheme as the mica scandal rumbles on.
Michael McAleer

Regional papers across the country cover a range of stories this week, from people with homes made of pyrite and how they could miss out on a redress scheme, to the official opening of the South East Technological University.

The Waterford News & Star focuses on the major news that the South East Technological University has officially opened as Waterford IT and Carlow IT have combined to create Ireland's latest technological university.

The Roscommon Herald focuses on a piece about a Ukrainian family who have settled in Castlerea and thanked the local community for their support.

The Laois Nationalist lead with a piece about growing concern over vandalism in Portarlington as well as a CAB raid on organised crime in Laois.

The Kildare Nationalist leads with a piece on Athy being left off the Regional Aid Map which is given to enterprises to encourage investment and job creation in disadvantaged areas.

Finally, The Nationalist also focuses on the opening of the new South East Technological University.

