Healthcare workers to protest for better pay and conditions

Muireann Duffy

Community healthcare workers are due to protest in Dublin later today, calling for better pay and conditions.

Protesters are set to gather at the Custom House in Dublin City Centre this morning before marching to the Dáil.

Organisers say the Government has not looked out for frontline workers, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade unions Siptu, Forsa and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) also claim staff working in organisations such as the Rehab group, Pieta House, Local Employment Services and the Irish Wheelchair Association are being poorly paid, have poor or no pensions and lack employment security.

"The Government needs to come to the table," Siptu's Adrian Kane told Newstalk.

"We had one meeting with Minister [of State with the Department of Health] Anne Rabbitte back in November and we haven't heard from her since.

"We are calling on the Government today - and that's why we're marching - that they have to sit down with us. They have to engage with us across not just pay, but on the other terms and conditions, which are usually substandard and are just not justifiable in today's society," Mr Kane said.