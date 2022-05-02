Summer sun: Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees next weekend

Ireland can look forward to some summer weather next weekend as Met Éireann have forecast temperatures will reach up to 20 degrees.

According to the forecaster, the week ahead is to be unsettled before temperatures rise.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle with lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.

Scattered showers and cloudy conditions are forecast for Wednesday morning before a brighter evening and afternoon with some sunshine. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 18 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some showery rain and bright intervals with temperatures again reaching between 14 and 18 degrees.

Friday will also be unsettled with outbreaks of rain which will gradually clear before the weather will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers.

The rest of the weekend is looking to be mainly dry with sunny spells.

Met Éireann have forecast light breezes with temperatures reaching 20 degrees at times.