Man (40s) dies after Co Meath road collision

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Meath in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 1.55am on Patrick Street in Trim when a car collided with a wall.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away.

Gardaí have said that investigations into the collision are ongoing.

The car in question had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, with the GSOC now notified of the collision.

The scene is currently sealed off to allow for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.