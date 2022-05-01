The suite life: Penthouse in five-star Ballsbridge hotel on market for €2.3m

New to the market this week is a rare penthouse apartment inside a five-star Dublin hotel, whose occupants can opt into luxuries such as 24-hour room service, laundry, cleaning and a spa from the comfort of their own home.

The two-bed apartment on the fourth floor of the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge was once the home of the late former taoiseach Albert Reynolds, who ‘downsized’ there in the 2000s with his late wife Kathleen.

It comes to the market today for €2.3 million, complete with views of Dublin Bay and one of two balconies overlooking the RDS showgrounds where residents can peek at the gigs and rugby matches held there for free.

However, the costs of penthouse life do not end at purchase. An annual charge for services such as heating and bin collection of €14,550, combined with a sinking fund contribution of €4,720, brings total yearly expenses to just shy of €20,000.

It will cost even more to avail of the hotel’s five-star services. Room service, laundry, cleaning and maintenance are available at list prices, while the apartment's owners are entitled to two spa and leisure memberships for the price of one, amounting to €1,850 yearly.

For someone with the funds, the rare luxury of a serviced hotel apartment in the capital – only available at the Intercontinental and the Merrion – is probably worth it.

Occupants of Number 4 at The Residences can choose to access their apartment through the front reception area of the hotel, or use a more discrete side entrance with direct access to the lifts.

Upstairs, the 236-square-metre home is filled with light and enjoys triple aspect views over Dublin.

The apartment‘s entrance hall with folding double doors

A drawing cum dining room stretches the full width of the apartment

At the end of an entrance hall with folding double doors, a drawing cum dining room stretches the full width of the apartment with large windows providing views over the Dublin Bay area.

Glazed double doors then lead to a kitchen and breakfast room with floor to ceiling units, marble-tiled floors and one of the apartment’s small balconies overlooking the RDS.

Next is the living room, with a window also overlooking the show jumping arena, a feature marble mantelpiece and an oak herringbone floor.

An inner hallway leads onto the study or home office, which was once host to the former taoiseach and still holds his mahogany desk and personal photos.

The kitchen and breakfast room

The view from one of the apartment’s balconies

The living room has a feature marble mantelpiece and oak herringbone floor

The study was once host to the former taoiseach

On the other side of the apartment’s main hallway are its two bedrooms, with entrance lobbies through walk-in wardrobes, along with en-suite bathrooms.

The apartment’s second balcony is accessed through French doors in the main bedroom.

There is also no need for penthouse occupants to sacrifice a garden, with landscaped gardens to the rear of the hotel designated for the use of guests and residents.

The apartment was purchased by the Reynolds for €6 million in 2006 when the hotel was still known as the Four Seasons, according to The Irish Times.

With its original three-bed interior rejigged by the couple to allow for today's living room and office, its €2.3 million asking price through agent Sherry FitzGerald might be considered somewhat of a steal by the right person.

On the other side of the apartment’s main hallway are its two bedrooms

