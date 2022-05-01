Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 10:14

Man charged with money laundering offences in Co Waterford

The man was arrested by gardaí on Tuesday morning as part of Operation SKEIN
Muireann Duffy

A man in Co Waterford has been arrested as part of an ongoing garda operation.

Operation SKEIN is targetting international fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts in the State.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with money laundering offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man was detained under provision of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Waterford Garda station where he has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court shortly before midday today.

