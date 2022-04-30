Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault and attempted hijacking in Dun Laoghaire

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing for information following a hijacking incident on Friday evening.

At approximately 5.30pm, a man in his 20s was assaulted at the west pier car park, being pulled from his car during the course of the incident.

It is understood the man managed to retrieve the keys of the vehicle and the assailants fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí on patrol in the area responded to the incident and a man in his mid-20s was arrested a short time later.

The arrested man was taken to Dún Laoghaire Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been released without charge pending further investigations.

A file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01-666 500, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.