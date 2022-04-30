Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 13:10

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault and attempted hijacking in Dun Laoghaire

A man in his mid-20s was arrested following the incident
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault and attempted hijacking in Dun Laoghaire

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing for information following a hijacking incident on Friday evening.

At approximately 5.30pm, a man in his 20s was assaulted at the west pier car park, being pulled from his car during the course of the incident.

It is understood the man managed to retrieve the keys of the vehicle and the assailants fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí on patrol in the area responded to the incident and a man in his mid-20s was arrested a short time later.

The arrested man was taken to Dún Laoghaire Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been released without charge pending further investigations.

A file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01-666 500, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

More in this section

Family dispute over mother's will and ownership of home set for court Family dispute over mother's will and ownership of home set for court
Family of four helicoptered to hospital after taxis crash, court told Family of four helicoptered to hospital after taxis crash, court told
Bank holiday weather: Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and sunny spells Bank holiday weather: Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and sunny spells
Stormont election candidate ‘gripped by throat’ while canvassing in Belfast

Stormont election candidate ‘gripped by throat’ while canvassing in Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more