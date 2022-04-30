Almost €40,000 of drugs and cash seized in Cork house searches

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have arrested two men following the seizure of drugs and cash in Cork city as part of Operation Tara.

On Friday, shortly after 5pm, gardaí carried out a search of a property in the Gurranabraher area where cannabis worth in excess of €20,000 was seized, along with €7,000 in cash.

Other items including mobile phones and electronic scales were also seized.

A man aged in his late 20s was arrested and can be held for up to seven days.

In a separate operation shortly before 8pm on Friday, members of the Cork divisional drugs and local drugs units searched a house under warrant.

Cocaine worth in excess of €8,000 was seized in addition to €4,000 in cash and a man in his late 30s was arrested.

All drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.