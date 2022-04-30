Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 10:30

Conversations with Friends TV adaption to air in May

The series is based on Sally Rooney's debut novel of the same name
Muireann Duffy

RTÉ has confirmed the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's debut novel Conversations with Friends will begin airing on Wednesday, May 18th.

Production company Element Pictures are back on hand after the successful adaption of Normal People, also penned by Rooney, while the series is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y19pPxbqMlE

The cast features some well-known names, including Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane, in addition to fresh face, Alison Oliver.

The drama, commissioned by the BBC in partnership with Hulu, was made in association with RTÉ.

The 12 episodes will air over six weeks, with two episodes each Wednesday on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

