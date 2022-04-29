Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 20:29

Two arrested after seizure of drugs worth €2m in Co Louth

Two men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested. 
Two men have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth €2 million in Co Louth.

The seizure comes as part of ongoing investigations into persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Louth area.

On Friday, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a joint operation with personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

During the operation, 100 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €2 million was seized at a premises in Drogheda.

Two men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Drogheda Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

