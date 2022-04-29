Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 18:08

Cash, designer clothing, watches and handbags seized by CAB in Leinster

Ten separate locations were searched across the Dublin, Laois and Kildare regions
Cash, designer clothing, watches and handbags seized by CAB in Leinster

Muireann Duffy

The criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cash totalling €22,000, in addition to designer clothes, watches and handbags as part of an operation in the east of the country.

The operation targeted the commercial activities of a "significant Dublin-based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering," Gardaí said.

On Friday morning, 10 separate locations were searched in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West, DMR South, Laois and Kildare regions.

CAB Rolex seizure
A number of designer watches were seized during Friday's operation. Photo: Garda Info Twitter

Four properties were residential addresses, four were businesses, including one licensed premises, and two were professional premises.

Following the searches, Gardaí said Hublot, Rolex and Breitling watches, a quantity of designer clothes and handbags, and the sum of cash had been seized.

Document, records, hard-drives and electronic devices were also removed from the premises by officers.

Gardaí said no arrests were made during the course of the operation.

A statement from the force said the operation was "noteworthy in the context of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality".

More in this section

Family dispute over mother's will and ownership of home set for court Family dispute over mother's will and ownership of home set for court
Family of four helicoptered to hospital after taxis crash, court told Family of four helicoptered to hospital after taxis crash, court told
Former P&amp;O workers block entrance at Larne Port Former P&O workers block entrance at Larne Port
Bank holiday weather: Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and sunny spells

Bank holiday weather: Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and sunny spells

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more