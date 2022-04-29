Family of four helicoptered to hospital after taxis crash, court told

Ray Managh

A family of four had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after two taxis crashed head-on in Verschoyle Avenue, City West, a court heard on Friday.

Judge John O’Connor has approved damages of almost €50,000 to two children who were injured in the crash.

Barrister Thomas Clarke told the Circuit Civil Court that Robert Geraghty and his wife were on their way home with their daughter Kayleigh Costello Geraghty, now aged 12, and their son Jamie Costello Geraghty following a visit with friends when the taxi in which they were passengers crashed into another one.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today Kayleigh and Jamie sued the driver of their taxi, Hamid Habibi and the driver of the second taxi, Shane Brennan, for injuries they suffered in the collision and stress and anxiety caused to both of them afterwards.

Mr Clarke said the children were taken with their parents by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where all of them had been treated. He said Kayleigh and Jamie had suffered whiplash injuries and both had experienced stress and anxiety in the months following the accident but had now fully recovered.

On the date of the accident, April 1st, 2018, Jamie had been detained overnight for observation. The family live at Whiterock Park, Springfield, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Judge O’Connor approved a settlement offer of €26,000 for Kayleigh and one of €22,500 for Jamie. Mr Clarke, who appeared with Maguire McClafferty Solicitors, said liability had been conceded by insurers for both taxi drivers and he recommended the court accept the settlement offers.