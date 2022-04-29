Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 15:08

Girl assaulted in Cork following Ed Sheeran concert

Gardaí are trying to establish the motive for the attack
Gardaí are investigating after a teenage girl was attacked near the venue where an Ed Sheeran concert was being held in Cork on Thursday night.

The concert was being held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while the assault is understood to have taken place in the Marina area.

The scene was sealed on Friday to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 10.30pm on Thursday night after members of the public heard a female in distress in an area of greenaway off the Marina, near the Atlantic Pond.

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Gardaí are now working to determine a motive for the attack, as it is not yet known whether it was random or if the girl had previously interacted with the attacker.

Gardaí are also attempting to determine the girl's movements and interactions leading up to the attack.

A Garda spokesperson said investigators have identified a person of interest and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

