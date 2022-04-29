Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 15:29

Bank holiday weather: Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and sunny spells

Friday's sunny skies are set to turn grey this weekend with unsettled weather forecast for the bank holiday.
Expect a mix of showers and sunny spells this bank holiday weekend, as Met Éireann have predicted unsettled weather over the next few days.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Parts of Ulster are forecast to have persistent and heavy rain at times particularly over higher ground in Donegal.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, parts of the southwest will have good dry periods with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy again with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle at the start of the day.

According to Met Éireann, the weather will gradually turn drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees.

Monday will also bring a good deal of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers. Despite the unsettled conditions, warm temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees have been forecast.

