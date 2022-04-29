Bank holiday weather: Unsettled weekend ahead with showers and sunny spells

Expect a mix of showers and sunny spells this bank holiday weekend, as Met Éireann have predicted unsettled weather over the next few days.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Parts of Ulster are forecast to have persistent and heavy rain at times particularly over higher ground in Donegal.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, parts of the southwest will have good dry periods with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Becoming unsettled for the #BankHolidayWeekend ☂



Sat: Rain gradually pushing in throughout the day, heaviest in the northwest. 🌧️



Sun: Turning more showery, with some sunny spells later on.



Mon: Further mix of cloud & sunny spells with some scattered light showers. 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/HdhDTfkElN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 29, 2022

Sunday will be mostly cloudy again with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle at the start of the day.

According to Met Éireann, the weather will gradually turn drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday, @IrishCoastGuard @Irishlifeboats @IWSie appeal to the public to:



🌀Check weather & tides

📲Carry a means of raising the alarm

⏰Tell someone where & when you will be back

🦺Wear a suitable Personal Flotation Device

🌊Watch out for incoming tides pic.twitter.com/HtWRcVzHnl — Department of Transport (@Dept_Transport) April 28, 2022

Monday will also bring a good deal of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers. Despite the unsettled conditions, warm temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees have been forecast.