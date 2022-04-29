Former senator to face hearing over alleged public order offences at Trinity College

Tom Tuite

A former senator charged with public order offences at Trinity College Dublin will face a hearing in November.

Seamus Heffernan, 42, with an address at Main Street, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, is accused of being intoxicated to an extent he was a danger to himself and others and engaging in threatening and abusive words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace at the university on February 12.

Judge Paula Murphy ordered that his contested hearing at Dublin District Court take place on November 16th. Earlier, the court had granted an order for disclosure of evidence, including any CCTV footage.

The court has granted legal aid after noting Mr Heffernan was not working but doing a community and addiction studies course at the Technological University of the Shannon.

The qualified primary school teacher, an ex-member of Limerick Co Council, was elected for Labour to the 24th Seanad in 2011.

He lost the party whip the following year when he voted against budget cuts. He joined the Social Democrats in 2015, but was an unsuccessful candidate for the party in the 2016 general election.