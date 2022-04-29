Family forced to vacate home after alleged racist attacks settle High Court action

High Court reporters

A High Court challenge by a family who say they were forced out of their council home by anti-social and racist attacks has been settled.

Amaka Blessing Aigboboh, her husband Christopher Enoch and their four children, took the case against South Dublin County Council over an alleged refusal to provide them with temporary emergency accommodation.

After being forced out of their home in Dromcarra Avenue, Tallaght following a number of attacks on the property, they said they had to sleep on the floor of a church.

In the most recent attack on January 12th, the family alleged that a group of youths, at least one of whom was wielding a knife and another a hammer, tried to get into the house.

The attackers struck the front door repeatedly for around 25 minutes, at one point pushing a knife through. However, the family claimed they were able the assailants at bay.

They further alleged to have been the victims of repeated attacks since becoming tenants of the house in 2013, and reported most of these incidents to gardaí, Ms Aigboboh said.

Alternate accommodation

As a result of the January 12th attack, the family contacted the council who advised them to vacate the house, to which they agreed.

However, the family claimed that when they asked the council where they were to go, they were told by an official that he would get back to them, but nothing happened.

In the meantime, the house was boarded up by the council and Mr Enoch and the children were accommodated in a local church, which they said was unsuitable for human habitation. Ms Aigboboh, meanwhile, was in hospital following a serious surgery.

Following a refusal of an application for a transfer to another council house and advice from the council to return home, the family brought legal proceedings in the High Court.

They believed that if they returned to the property in Tallaght they would be subjected to further attacks, claiming that the children have already been extremely traumatised by the events.

In February, the High Court granted them leave to bring their challenge and the case has been back in court for mention on a number of occasions.

On Friday, Conor Power SC, for the family, said the matter had now been "fully resolved" and could be struck out with costs awarded to his clients, for which the judge made the order.