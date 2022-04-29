Appeal against An Bord Pleanála Cobblestone pub decision withdrawn

Muireann Duffy

An appeal against An Bord Pleanála's decision to refuse planning permission for a hotel on the site of the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, Dublin has been withdrawn.

Deputy lord mayor of Dublin, Councillor Joe Costello took to Twitter to share the news shortly before midday on Friday, tweeting: "Great news in this morning's post!" with an image of a letter from An Bord Pleanála confirming the appeal had been withdrawn.

The pub is a well-known venue for traditional music and plans for its demolition drew widespread criticism, with hundreds turning out to protest in October.

Good news in this morning's post! The appeal to @anbordpleanala against @DubCityCouncil decision to Refuse Permission for hotel at @CobblestoneDub has been withdrawn. Well done to all involved in the campaign

We need to protect & nurture our City's cultural spaces#PeoplePower pic.twitter.com/DsHl4rxZth — Joe Costello (@JoeCostelloIE) April 29, 2022

According to The Irish Times, the appeal had been launched by the developers behind the hotel plans, Marron Estates Ltd.

Cllr Costello congratulated all those involved in the campaign to save the pub, adding: "We need to protect and nurture our city's cultural spaces #PeoplePower".