Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 13:22

Appeal against An Bord Pleanála Cobblestone pub decision withdrawn

An Bord Pleanála had previously refused permission for a hotel to be built at the site of the well-known pub in Smithfield
Muireann Duffy

An appeal against An Bord Pleanála's decision to refuse planning permission for a hotel on the site of the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, Dublin has been withdrawn.

Deputy lord mayor of Dublin, Councillor Joe Costello took to Twitter to share the news shortly before midday on Friday, tweeting: "Great news in this morning's post!" with an image of a letter from An Bord Pleanála confirming the appeal had been withdrawn.

The pub is a well-known venue for traditional music and plans for its demolition drew widespread criticism, with hundreds turning out to protest in October.

According to The Irish Times, the appeal had been launched by the developers behind the hotel plans, Marron Estates Ltd.

Cllr Costello congratulated all those involved in the campaign to save the pub, adding: "We need to protect and nurture our city's cultural spaces #PeoplePower".

 

