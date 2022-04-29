Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 11:29

Just one fifth of employers want workers in the office full-time, survey finds

Over 40 per cent of employees said they are planning to leave their job in the next year in favour of better pay, flexibility and career opportunities
Just one fifth of employers want workers in the office full-time, survey finds

Muireann Duffy

Just 22 per cent of employers want their employees back in the office five days a week following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EY 2022 Work Reimagined survey found employers' attitudes to remote and hybrid working was similar to that of workers, 80 per cent of whom said they want to work from home at least two days per week.

Better pay, flexibility and career opportunities were among the most common reasons cited by the 43 per cent of employees who said they plan to quit their current job in the next 12 months.

With more of an emphasis now being placed on pay rather than flexibility, just over 40 per cent of employees said pay increases are needed to stop workers from going elsewhere, a sentiment that was only shared by 18 per cent of employers.

The survey of over 17,000 employees and 1,500 employers across 22 countries found that of the workers looking for new jobs, 35 per cent are searching for a role which will bring a pay increase, while 25 per cent are looking for something which offers career growth.

"This latest survey shows that employees around the world are feeling empowered to leave jobs if their expectations are not met," head of people consulting at EY Ireland, Laura Flynn said.

"As employers have increasingly provided flexible work approaches, higher pay is now the biggest motivation for changing jobs, particularly given rising inflation and available unfilled roles."

More in this section

AIB in talks to buy Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgage portfolio AIB in talks to buy Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgage portfolio
Water safety appeal ahead of the bank holiday weekend Water safety appeal ahead of the bank holiday weekend
Average first-time mortgage jumps by almost €20,000 in a year Average first-time mortgage jumps by almost €20,000 in a year
Increase in number of garda applicants from ethnic minorities

Increase in number of garda applicants from ethnic minorities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more