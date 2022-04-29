Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 08:16

AIB in talks to buy Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgage portfolio

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe welcomed the tracker announcement.
AIB in talks to buy Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgage portfolio

AIB has entered into exclusive discussions with NatWest Group for the acquisition of about €6 billion of Ulster Bank performing tracker and linked mortgages.

Any potential transaction remains subject to negotiations and agreement, the bank said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe welcomed the announcement.

“The successful conclusion of this transaction by AIB would be very positive in providing a significant number of Ulster Bank customers with certainty as to the destination of their mortgages,” he said.

“I am hopeful that these discussions will lead to a successful outcome, however, I do appreciate that the conclusion of this transaction is subject to normal due diligence, agreement of final terms, as well as obtaining appropriate approvals.”

AIB also welcomed news that broke on Thursday of receipt of clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for the acquisition of €3.7 billion Ulster Bank performing corporate and commercial loans.

AIB said it would commence the migration of loans on a phased basis over the coming months to ensure “optimised outcomes” for the 5,000 impacted customers.

Mr Donohoe described the CCPC’s clearance in relation to the corporate and commercial loan book as a “very positive development” for Ulster Bank customers.

AIB said it will issue its first quarter trading update on May 5th.

More in this section

Team excavates Sligo mountain cave used as IRA hideout during the Civil War Team excavates Sligo mountain cave used as IRA hideout during the Civil War
Hospital apologises to family of businessman Barry Comer over his wife's death Hospital apologises to family of businessman Barry Comer over his wife's death
Government will not walk away from difficult decisions on turf, says Ryan Government will not walk away from difficult decisions on turf, says Ryan
Average first-time mortgage jumps by almost €20,000 in a year

Average first-time mortgage jumps by almost €20,000 in a year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more