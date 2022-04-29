What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Reform of the Leaving Cert, rising sea levels and Ed Sheeran's concert in Cork all feature on the Irish front pages this morning.

The Irish Times reveals that CAO points could be awarded for a wider variety of skills under new Leaving Cert reforms. It also features a photo of a 78-year-old Co Mayo man who won a lengthy planning battle to be buried in a private burial plot on his own land.

Meanwhile, The Irish Examiner looks at the impact of climate change on Ireland's major cities, with rising sea levels set to affect Cork and Dublin.

The increasing cost of mortgages is the lead in the Irish Daily Mail. The average home purchase mortgage for first-time buyers has increased by €20,000 over the past year and now stands at €250,137, according to the banking industry.

The Irish Sun splashes with details from the trial of Karen Harrington, who is charged with the murder of toddler Santina Cawley in July 2019 in Cork.

The Echo front page is dominated by the Ed Sheeran concert at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Sheeran is set to perform to another 35,000 fans in the city tonight.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the North on May 5th, the Belfast Telegraph publishes an exclusive poll. Sinn Féin maintains its lead and is set to become the largest party for the first time.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is vital that parties in the North return to power-sharing after the election despite issues over the Brexit protocol, The Irish News reports.

More help for Ukraine and sexism in Westminster feature among the topics splashed on the UK front pages.

British military veteran Scott Sibley has died fighting Russian forces, according to Metro.

The Daily Telegraph reports some 8,000 British Army troops will take part in exercises in eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War.

US president Joe Biden has doubled his country’s military and economic aid to Ukraine, the Financial Times and The Guardian say.

Tory ex-minister Caroline Nokes accuses her party in The Independent of “failing to act” over allegations an MP watched pornography on his phone in the Commons.

UK Labour MP Harriet Harman, tells the i young women in Westminster are paying the price for standing up to sexism by the worst offenders, with the Daily Star calling the situation the “shame of Britain”.

The murder of James Bulger will be debated in the UK parliament, the toddler’s father says in the Daily Mirror while expressing hopes of a public inquiry into the crime committed in 1993.

And England's culture secretary Nadine Dorries has published proposals which have led the Daily Express to report the BBC TV licence fee might be axed.