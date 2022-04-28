Former head of finance at State's largest hospice to face fraud trial

Tom Tuite

A former head of finance at the State's largest hospice has been sent forward for trial accused of deception following a loss-making deal on a property in the south of Spain.

Gardaí commenced a fraud investigation over irregularities arising from the sale of a Costa Del Sol home that belonged to Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Denis Maguire, 64, a former head of finance of the hospice, and co-defendant Michael Egan, 56, a businessman from Bunnanertish, Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo, were later charged with deception. They were granted bail with a range of conditions in March.

They are accused that on or about March 5th, 2015, they dishonestly, with the intention of causing a loss by deception, induced Our Lady's Hospice Ltd to sell a property at a loss.

The offence is contrary to section six of the 2001 Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

Judge Paula Murphy noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed “trial on indictment” when they appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Detective Garda Marcus Reidy, attached to Sundrive Road station, served them with books of evidence.

Judge Murphy granted a return for trial order.

She told them they must notify the prosecution if they intended to use alibis, and she ordered gardaí to hand over copies of interview videos to the defence.

There was no objection to bail.

Judge Murphy told them they were being sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on June 2nd.

Neither man has indicated a plea to the alleged offence, which on conviction on indictment can lead to a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.