Number of new homes completed up 44% in first quarter of the year

The number of new homes completed in Q1 of 2022 was up 44.5 per cent on 2021 figures, new data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

According to the CSO, Q1 of 2022 had the highest level of new home completions of any first quarter since the recordings began in 2011, with 5,669 new dwelling completions.

Of the new builds finished, there were 1,742 apartment completions, up 148.5 per cent on last year's figures. This accounted for almost a third of all new completions.

Meanwhile, there was also an increase in scheme (25 per cent) and single dwellings (14.5 per cent).

Single dwellings account for one-off units connected to the ESB network and scheme dwellings account for houses that form part of a multi-unit development of two or more houses connected to the ESB network.

Commenting on the increase, Justin Anderson, CSO statistician, said: "Seven of the eight regions of Ireland saw an increase in completions from Q1 2021, with a 120.8 per cent rise in Dublin and 77.6 per cent in the south-east.

"More than four-fifths of all apartment completions were in Dublin and apartments now account for more than two-thirds of all new dwelling completions in Dublin.

"The mid-east region accounted for 30.2 per cent of total scheme dwellings this quarter while the south-west region had the highest number of single dwelling completions, with 16.8 per cent of all nationally."

When analysing the data at a Local Electoral Area (LEA) level, Dublin's north inner-city had the most completions.

The eight LEAs with the most completions were all in Dublin while Laytown-Bettystown in Meath was the highest outside the capital.